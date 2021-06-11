Farmington library's sidewalks erupt in color, creativity for Chalk Art Festival

FARMINGTON — More than two dozen artists endured high temperatures and sore knees on June 10 to take part in the opening day of the Farmington Public Library's Chalk Art Festival.

The festival, which was resurrected by the library staff this year after not being held for a dozen or so years, is taking place on the sidewalks outside the library and features artists competing in various categories.

Bloomfield resident Lindon Vick was camped out under an awning while she worked diligently on her entry, which was an adaptation of a painting she had done. She described it as a mixture of dragons and lightning bugs, and said her participation in the festival was the first time she had ever worked with chalk.

Vick was making good progress on her piece, but she noted she probably was going to have to make some adjustments from her painting because she had been unable to find colored chalk that matched its dark colors.

Also among the participants were Abbigail Jaramillo and Lilly Yocum, who were working on their entries side by a side on the east side of the library. Jaramillo is from Corpus Christi, Texas, and Yocum is from Arkansas, but the two girls are visiting Farmington for the summer.

Jaramillo was crafting a wooded, sunset scene, while Yocum's entry featured a beach scene and the dog Stitch from the 2002 animated Disney film "Lilo & Stitch."

On the south side of the building, Kalib Robles and Saundra Hooee, both of Farmington, were in the early stages of working on their entries. Robles' piece featured a giraffe in a colorful jungle setting, while Hooee was on her hands and knees, outlining a large crack in the sidewalk in black chalk. In the center, she later drew in a Stitch character.

She had positioned a large, red umbrella to her left as she worked to provide her with some relief from the afternoon sun. She glanced frequently at the screen of her tablet for guidance, where a sketch of her entry was displayed.

Shiprock's Zane Lee worked nearby, using a paintbrush to burnish the yellow chalk he had applied to the concrete as part of his depiction of a large bison.

The festival ends at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12 with winners being announced in the professional, amateur, teen and People's Choice categories. Each winner will receive a $250 Visa gift card.

