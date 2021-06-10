San Juan County landfill will open earlier on Saturdays

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The operator of the San Juan County landfill has announced the facility will be opening earlier than usual on Saturdays for the next several months.

Waste Management will be opening the landfill at 7 a.m. on Saturdays beginning this weekend to accommodate additional traffic. The earlier opening time will continue until October.

The move came after some county residents complained about extensive wait times at the landfill during a recent San Juan County Commission meeting. County officials said in a press release that Waste Management is following the terms of its permit for the facility and can only allow a certain number of users on the face of the landfill at any given time.

They warned landfill customers there may be short waits to get into the facility. Users also are required to wear a high-visibility vest when they leave their vehicle to unload materials.

The landfill is located at 78 County Road 3140 in Aztec.

In addition to the landfill, the county operates 12 convenience stations located across the county. They operate at staggered hours, and at least one of them is open every day of the week. Residents can find operating hours and rates for the stations at sjcounty.net/solidwaste.

