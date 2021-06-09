Calendar of events

The Chalk Art Festival gets underway at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., and continues through 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Registration is free. Participants can register for one of four categories and compete for Visa gift cards worth $250. Call 505-599-1270 or visit infoway.org.

The Mysto Magic Show takes place at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615 or visit nwnmac.org.

The Music at the Museum Concert Series gets underway with a performance by Jane Voss and Hoyle Osborne at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11 at the Pioneer Village on the west side of the Aztec Museum Complex in downtown Aztec. Free. Call 505-330-4631.

DJ Calvin performs at 8 p.m. Friday, June 11 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

Joker's Wild performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 11 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205 or visit sunraygaming.com.

The Farmington Growers Market opens its season from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496 or visit farmingtongrowersmarket.com.

Julie & the Boyz perform at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The Fetz X-tet will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176 or visit clancys.net.

Matt Rupnow performs at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550. Full-day passes are $24 and half-day passes are $15. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The Family Affair Band performs at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit winesofthesanjuan.com.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.