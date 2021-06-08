Farmington Public Library planning Chalk Art Competition this week

FARMINGTON — Artists of all levels across San Juan County are being invited to create their work on sidewalks instead of a canvas as the Farmington Public Library holds its Chalk Art Competition on Thursday, June 10.

The event gets underway at 1 p.m. at the library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Those wishing to compete for prizes can register in any one of three categories — professional, amateur or teen — while a separate category for children and families will be held just for fun.

Jenny Lee Ryan, the library's program coordinator, said the institution last held its Chalk Art Competition approximately a dozen years ago. She said library officials decided it was something they wanted to bring back this year, especially since it could be held outside.

She encouraged those interested in participating to register in advance. Registration can be conducted through 5 p.m. on June 10, she said, but only if spaces remain available.

Artists can begin working at 1 p.m. that day and may continue their efforts until 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. A panel will begin judging the works at that point, Ryan said, and Best of Show winners will be named in each of those three categories.

The winners each will receive a $250 Visa gift card. A People's Choice award winner also will be named and will receive a gift card.

The library will supply chalk to participants. Ryan said artists are free to bring supplemental materials, but only chalk/pastels in a solid form may be used, meaning no paint or liquid pastels will be allowed.

Artists may participate individually or as part of a team. They are asked to submit a sketch of their idea on paper when they check in so it can be reviewed. No company logos, no words or symbols intended as advertising and no obscene language or drawings will be permitted.

Professional artist Chris Cook will be creating his own sidewalk art in front of the building when the competition gets started on Thursday, Ryan said.

When the participants have finished, Ryan said the artwork would be covered at night to keep it from running or being washed away in the event of rain.

"We just encourage people to register and come out and compete," she said, adding that other visitors are invited to view the work and vote on their favorite for the People's Choice award.

Those interested can call 505-599-1270 for registration information.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.