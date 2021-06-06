Vaccination clinic for food industry workers planned

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A COVID-19 vaccination event targeted for food industry workers will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 7 in the parking at Albertson's grocery store, 4909 E. Main St. in Farmington.

Family members and friends of those who work in the hospitality industry also are welcome to get vaccinated, according to the New Mexico Restaurant Association, which is helping to sponsor the event. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available, and both are approved for people 18 and older. There is no need to register in advance.

In addition to getting vaccinated, those who attend the event will have a chance to win a $5 million grade prize from Vax to the Max.

