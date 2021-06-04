City of Farmington plans recruiting event to fill dozens of jobs

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — In an effort to try to fill dozens of full-time and seasonal jobs, the city of Farmington will be holding a recruiting event on Tuesday, June 8 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is designed to expedite the application process for job seekers. Onsite interviews will be held for those seeking jobs in the parks and recreation department, and golf courses.

Job interest cards also will be made available so individuals can receive job notifications, according to a press release from the city.

Those seeking a job do not need to bring anything with them, according to the release, but they will be asked to fill out a short application that includes sections on personal, educational and employment history. They also will be able to select which jobs they are interested in.

Hiring managers from the city's parks, police and fire departments will be on hand to answer questions about available jobs.

The city has 43 job openings. To see a complete list, visit COFJOBS.com.

Students who are interested in finding summer jobs also have employment opportunities available to them through the city and San Juan County.

Both entities are offering paid summer internships. There are 60 openings available for students who are 16 or older, but applications must be submitted by Sunday, June 6.

According to a press release, the five-week program will feature a look inside local governments and will include some workplace skills. The program is being presented by the city and county in conjunction with the New Mexico Public Education Department.

“We are excited to have a chance to show more students the inner workings of local government,” San Juan County Manager Mike Stark stated in the press release. “San Juan County has benefited from a long history of internships turning into life-long careers.”

Farmington City Manager Rob Mayes described the internships as meaningful opportunities for young adults.

"In addition to experience and training, internships enable students to begin building invaluable professional and personal relationships," he stated in the release. "The City is honored to be part of this initiative.”

Interns accepted for the program will be paid $10.50 per hour and work up to 20 hours a week.

Anyone interested in applying for an internship needs to visit SJCounty.net/jobs and complete an online application.

