San Juan County landfill offers early-bird hours Saturday morning

FARMINGTON — In anticipation of heavier-than-normal traffic due to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the operators of the San Juan County landfill have announced the facility will open two hours early on Saturday, May 29.

The landfill, located at 78 County Road 3140 in Aztec, will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

San Juan County commissioners heard about complaints from some landfill customers during their May 25 meeting. Some customers have said there is a line to use the facility when it opens on Saturday mornings, and a county press release says Waste Management officials agreed to open it early this weekend only to address that situation.

Some additional traffic at the landfill also is anticipated because of the holiday weekend and the expectation that some county residents may take the opportunity to do some spring cleaning, according to the press release.

