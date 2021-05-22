Farmington donation drive launched for new San Juan county animal sanctuary

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A leadership group made up of young people from the Farmington area is leading a supply donation drive for San Juan County's newest animal shelter.

The U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union Junior Board of Directors, an organization of people ages 16 to 22 devoted to leadership, community outreach and financial literacy, is organizing the drive for the Denkai New Mexico animal sanctuary, which continues through May 28. Denkai New Mexico is an offshoot of a Cortez, Colorado-based animal welfare organization that has operated for approximately 20 years.

The group is seeking donations of towels, blankets, pet beds, potty training pads, treats, dry or wet dog food, dry or wet cat food, kitty litter, harnesses, leashes, collars, toys, disposable wipes and disposable gloves, among other items. Monetary donations also are welcome.

Items can be dropped off at the U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union branch at 5600 E. Main St. in Farmington.

Denkai New Mexico is located at 3110 Bloomfield Highway in the old Halliburton building. The organization has opened a thrift store at the site to help raise revenue for a shelter, which it hopes to open this summer. The shelter will be located in an 11,000-square-foot warehouse, though it will house only an estimated 20 animals in its early stages.

