Farmington hospital allows limited visitation for COVID-positive, non-respiratory patients

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The San Juan Regional Medical Center has changed its policy and is allowing limited visitation for non-respiratory and COVID-positive patients.

According to a press release from the hospital, the new policy allows for visitation by one healthy support person per patient each day during visiting hours, which run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are several requirements that go along with the new policy. All support persons must be 18 or older, and they will be required to pass a health screening, wear a face mask at all times (no valves, gators or bandanas) and practice proper hand hygiene. They are asked to remain in the patient's room, except for bathroom and meal breaks, and if they leave the hospital, they will be subject to rescreening upon re-entry.

Only one support patient will be allowed per patient each day, although hospital officials said that person may change from day to day.

If the support person is visiting a COVID-positive patient, the visit must be scheduled in advance with the patient experience department at 505-609-6963 for the safety of the staff and visitors

The press release notes there are some exceptions to the policy, including parents of pediatric patients, support persons for expecting mothers and patients near end of life.

The visitation policy in the emergency department also calls for one support person per patient for both COVID-positive and nonrespiratory patients, although children are allowed to have both parents with them.

