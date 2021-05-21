Silver Alert issued for missing Bloomfield man Richard M. Brossard, last seen on May 20

FARMINGTON — State law enforcement issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old Bloomfield man who was last seen at a business east of Bloomfield on May 20.

The New Mexico State Police on the morning of May 21 issued a Silver Alert for Richard M. Brossard, based on information from the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was last seen at 1 p.m. on May 20 at the Tuff Tightener business at 6775 U.S. Highway 64, east of Bloomfield.

Brossard is described as a caucasian male who is 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.

He was driving a gray/silver 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a camper shell. The pickup truck has a New Mexico Turquoise Centennial plate with license plate number NPF-400.

Brossard was last seen wearing Wrangler-brand blue jeans and a long-sleeve brown shirt. His destination and direction of travel were unknown.

Anyone with information about Brossard can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 505-334-6107 or dial 911, according to state police.