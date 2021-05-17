Fire west of Bloomfield has burned 21 acres, destroyed one residence

FARMINGTON — An evacuation order has been lifted for residents near a fire between Bloomfield and Lee Acres which has burned 21 acres and destroyed one residence.

Area firefighters were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, to the area of County Road 5211 and U.S. Highway 64 on reports of a grass fire in a field, according to San Juan County Spokesperson Devin Neeley.

The fire destroyed a residential structure with a detached garage and scorched one shed, Neeley said.

It was listed as five percent contained on the morning of May 17. Fire crews had worked through the night.

Residents who lived near the fire were evacuated from their homes for five hours between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., when the order was lifted.

An evacuation shelter was operated by American Red Cross during that time.

San Juan County Fire & Rescue had seven fire districts respond to the fire along with Bloomfield and Farmington fire departments and the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Bureau of Land Management fire agencies, according to Neeley.

"This was a huge response starting at 4:30 Sunday afternoon when crews were called to a grass fire that spread quickly because of plenty of combustible fuel and wind," San Juan County Fire & Rescue wrote on its Facebook page May 17. "At peak there were more than 60 firefighters, command and support staff on scene, the response will be here for most of the week."

County fire used social media to update the situation as it unfolded and described the blaze Sunday evening at 6:32 p.m. as still active and burning through heavy fuels just north of the San Juan River. No structures were being threatened as of 8 p.m. Sunday and fire managers said then that they believed the fire would lay down for the night around 9:30 p.m., according to the social media posts.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

