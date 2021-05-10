Suspects in custody after burglary at Three Rivers Tap & Game Room

FARMINGTON — A burglary early Monday at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room downtown caused an estimated $10,000 in damage. Three suspects are in custody.

The suspects — Tyrique Yazzie, 20, of Farmington; Iesah Yazzie, 24, of Aztec; and Felix Martinez, 35, no city of residence listed — were apprehended at the scene by Farmington police shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to department spokeswoman Nicole Brown.

The men allegedly were found inside the tap room, 111 E. Main St., after police spotted a broken window and heard a commotion inside the business.

The suspects face a variety of charges, including breaking and entering, commercial burglary and criminal damage to property. Brown said they were being held Monday at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Owner John Silva said he and his workers were still cleaning up from the break-in at around lunchtime on Monday. He said the burglars apparently broke in on the pool table side of the business, then pulled some electrical wiring loose and threw several objects to the floor, including a stereo amplifier and a cash register.

No money had been left in the register, he said, aside from a small amount of cash hidden under the drawer. But he said that money was not taken.

Silva said he had surveillance cameras in the business, but he wasn't sure if they recorded the break-in, since the wires that power them were pulled loose.

Several plants in front of the building also were pulled out of the ground, he said.

The break-in is the latest frustration for Silva, who has seen his once-thriving series of Three Rivers Brewery businesses located on the same downtown block suffer because of a series of challenges over the last year and a half. Business at the Three Rivers enterprises declined sharply when construction on the Complete Streets renovation project began in January 2020, then deteriorated further when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Silva once employed close to 100 people at the Three Rivers businesses, which include the Three Rivers Eatery and Brewhouse, the Three Rivers Pizzeria and the Three Rivers Brewstillery Lounge, in addition to the tap room. But he closed most of those businesses and laid off most of his staff for much the last year, and only recently has begun to reopen those enterprises.

