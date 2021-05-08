San Juan College employees will return to in-person work May 17

FARMINGTON — San Juan College officials announced May 7 that all staff members will be returning to work at their respective locations by Monday, May 17.

Many college employees have worked off-campus over the past year since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with the school offering remote and hybrid courses, for the most part. In-person instruction was offered in some cases, when remote alternatives were not available, including classes in health sciences, energy, and trades and technology.

A limited number of offices also were open to students for in-person services.

The college also conducted all of its special events in a virtual or drive-thru manner, including graduation ceremonies, end-of-semester music performances and other student engagement activities.

“We know our students want to be back on campus — with faculty, with student support, with their friends and classmates,” SJC President Toni Hopper Pendergrass stated in a press release. “While we’ve worked hard to provide the best services possible in a remote manner throughout the pandemic, having all employees back on campus will help to ensure we provide flexibility with in-person, online and hybrid learning, as well as deliver the high level of service that our students and community deserve.”

Pendergrass said she was proud of how college employees and students adapted to the challenges of the last year, strengthening and empowering each other through the pandemic.

She also said she was excited to have all the college's employees back on campus.

“We want everyone to feel safe and to know that we have implemented the most current and comprehensive COVID safe practices," she stated in the press release. "We will continue to monitor and modify our processes to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our students, community and employees.”

The summer semester at SJC begins Monday, May 24. Classes will be presented in a variety of formats, including in-person, online and hybrid, offering students several options.

Student support services such as advising, registration, tutoring, academic coaching, the library, the bookstore and others will be available in person, online and by phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Additional resources will be available through the Student Achievement Center.

Call 505-326-3311 for more information.

