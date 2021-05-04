Colorado man who died after motorcycle crash struck a sheep north of Shiprock

FARMINGTON — A Colorado man has died following a fatal motorcycle crash after he struck a sheep that was in the roadway on U.S. Highway 491, north of Shiprock.

Robert Wolf, 54, of Arvada, Colorado, died following the crash on the afternoon of May 3 along U.S. Highway 491, just south of the New Mexico and Colorado state lines, according to a New Mexico State Police press release and spokesperson Dusty Francisco.

Dispatch received the call around 12:51 p.m. on May 3.

Wolf was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on U.S. Highway 491 near mile marker 107 when the vehicle struck a sheep that was in the roadway.

The driver was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported by paramedics to an area hospital.

Wolf was pronounced dead at the hospital.

State police said alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Law enforcement was still investigating the crash.

