BLM seeking nominations for four seats on advisory council

FARMINGTON — Nominations are being sought for four positions on a board that advises the Farmington and Rio Puerco field offices of the Bureau of Land Management on public land issues, the agency has announced.

The nominations are being accepted through June 1 for seats on the Northern New Mexico Resource Advisory Council. A BLM press release states the council consists of 12 members with an interest or expertise in public land management, including such individuals as conservationists, ranchers, outdoor recreationists, state and local government officials, tribal officials, and academics.

The membership of the body is designed to ensure that BLM officials receive varying perspectives on achieving their mission of managing public lands for multiple uses.

"The BLM Resource Advisory Council serves as a forum for the community conversation, which is a component of public land management," BLM Farmington District Manager Al Elser stated in the press release. "RAC members provide a valuable service to the Bureau by delving into topics and proposing solutions on a wide variety of land resource use issues."

Nominees are required to be residents of New Mexico, and will be selected based on their training, education and knowledge of the RAC's geographical area. Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on the council. Members are appointed for three-year terms.

The BLM requires all nominations to be accompanied by letters of reference from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application and any other information that applies to the nominee's qualifications.

Nominations are being sought for openings in three RAC categories. There is one vacancy in Category One, two positions in Category Two and one position in Category Three.

Category One applies to public land ranchers, and representatives of organizations associated with energy and mineral development, the timber industry, transportation rights of way, off-highway vehicle use, and commercial recreation.

Category Two applies to representatives of nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations, archaeological and historical organizations, dispersed recreation activities, and wild horse and burro organizations.

Category Three applies to representatives of state, county or local elected office.

Call Jillian Aragon at 505-564-7722 or email her at jgaragon@blm to receive an application or download one at https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/apply. Completed applications and letters of reference may be returned by email or by mail to the BLM's Farmington Field Office, Attn: RAC Coordinator Jillian Aragon, 6251 College Blvd., Suite A, Farmington, NM 87402.

