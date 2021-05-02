COVID-19 vaccines available this week in Farmington, Shiprock

FARMINGTON — Health agencies will have clinics for COVID-19 vaccines this week in Farmington and in Shiprock.

The New Mexico Department of Health will have a clinic on May 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McGee Park. Another clinic is scheduled on May 6 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at San Juan College's Health and Human Performance Center.

Visit vaccinenm.org to pre-register for either clinic. On-site registration and walk-up appointments will be based on remaining available vaccine doses.

The Department of Health announced last week that individuals 16 and older can schedule their own vaccine appointments by using the website.

Those who are under 18-years-old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian or have parental consent.

For more information, contact San Juan County Public Health Office at 505-327-4461.

Four clinics planned at Shiprock High this month

The Shiprock Service Unit under the Navajo Area Indian Health Service released its schedule for vaccine clinics throughout the month.

Clinics are scheduled on May 5, May 12, May 19 and May 26. Each will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Shiprock High School.

Vaccines are available to people 16 and over. People ages 16 or 17 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

It is also available to non-tribal members who live or work in communities within the Shiprock Service Unit or are members of Navajo families or households in the area.

Contact Shiprock Health Promotion at 505-368-6300 for more information.

The IHS has resumed offering the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, according to the Navajo Health Command Operations Center.

The health care agency has seen no cases of the rare type of blood clot that caused the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to pause its use across the United States.

On April 23, the FDA and CDC lifted the temporary suspension after a review of available data showed the single-dose vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19, and its benefits outweigh the known and potential risks.

