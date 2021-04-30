Free training offered for women with ideas for outdoor recreation businesses

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Women in San Juan County who want to combine their love for the outdoors with their entrepreneurial spirit are encouraged to sign up for a virtual class presented later this month by the Farmington Women's Business Center.

The seven-hour course will be presented on Startup Saturday, May 22. It is designed for women who have an idea for an outdoor recreation business but need help in getting it off the ground.

The class runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will learn about entrepreneurship, defining a product or service, identifying the target market, how to market a product or service, and networking with local business resources.

The training is free, but participants must live in San Juan County to take part.

Online registration is available at wesst.org or call Holly Patterson at 505-566-3715. Participants will be sent event instructions after registering.

