BLM seeks public comment on proposed land sale

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Public comment is being sought by the Farmington field office of the Bureau of Land Management for the proposed sale of a parcel of public land north of Aztec to a former state lawmaker and her husband.

The public is being invited to submit comments by June 14 on the sale of the 19.5-acre property, which is located 14 miles north of Aztec. The BLM is planning on selling the land to Treciafaye "Tweeti" Blancett, the owner of the Step Back Inn in Aztec, and her husband Linn.

Tweeti Blancett is a former Aztec city manager and once served as the District 3 member of the New Mexico House of Representatives.

A BLM press release states the site would be sold to the Blancetts at not less than the appraised fair market value. The agency was directed to sell the parcel in a 2015 act of Congress.

"The BLM strives to be a good neighbor to those affected by the direct sale of this land," BLM Farmington District Manager Al Elser stated in the press release. "We welcome public input from interested parties."

Anyone wishing to submit a comment on the proposed sale may do so by mail or electronically. Comments may be mailed to the BLM Farmington Field Office, Attn: Monica Tilden, 6251 College Blvd., Suite A, Farmington, NM 87402. They also can be submitted through the agency's ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/1502058/510, where an environmental assessment for the property also can be found.

Anyone submitting a comment is asked to reference "Blancett Land Conveyance" in their correspondence.

Those submitting comments are advised that any personal identifying information they include, such as an address, phone number of email address, may be made publicly available. Requests to withhold that information can be submitted, but the agency does not guarantee it will be able to meet those requests.

Call Tilden, the BLM's realty specialist, at 505-564-7744 for more information.

