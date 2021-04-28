Farmington police award men who intervened on armed subject call at Animas Valley Mall

Myrtis Lone Eagle of Kayenta, Ariz. along with Wilson and Keyshaun Benally of Shiprock were recognized with the Farmington Police Department's Citizen’s Meritorious Action Award on April 27.

The men were in the parking lot of Animas Valley Mall around 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 22, near the north entrance by the Dollar Tree store.

Lone Eagle was stabbed three times in the area of his right hip, once in his right leg and in his right hand.

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department honored three men who intervened after a man brandished a knife at the Animas Valley Mall, leading to one of the men being stabbed five times.

Myrtis Lone Eagle of Kayenta, Ariz. along with Wilson and Keyshaun Benally of Shiprock were recognized with the Farmington Police Department's Citizen’s Meritorious Action Award on April 27 at the police department.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe presented the three men with the awards and thanked them for keeping the community safe.

"The fact that you guys all put yourself on the line and then somebody actually did get hurt, to try and help our citizens, means a lot to us," Hebbe said.

More:Farmington Police Department blotter for April 23, 2021

The men were in the parking lot of Animas Valley Mall around 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 22, near the north entrance by the Dollar Tree store.

Raymond Willie, 46, allegedly pulled a knife out while arguing with a mall security guard. He was escorted out of the mall after causing a disturbance while intoxicated.

Willie has been charged with a felony count of aggravated battery and remains incarcerated at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

Lone Eagle was the man Willie is accused of stabbing, after Lone Eagle approached Willie from behind and wrapping his arms around the defendant with a “bear hug.”

Lone Eagle told The Daily Times he wanted to make sure the security guard was safe, as he could sense in her voice that she started to panic as Willie took the knife out of its case.

“I did it to make sure that that lady did get home safe. Her kids and family were expecting her home that night,” Lone Eagle said.

More:County commissioners will consider awarding contract for C.R. 5500 bridge project

It was when Lone Eagle picked up Willie that he started to feel what he described as “little punches” to his hip as he put Willie down.

He was stabbed three times in the area of his right hip, once in his right leg and in his right hand.

After Lone Eagle was stabbed, Wilson and Keyshaun stepped in to hold Willie down until police arrived on scene. Wilson is Keyshaun's father.

They were able to get rid of the knife Lone Eagle was stabbed with and remove a second knife they found.

Wilson told Hebbe he never thought he would get an award like this.

Lone Eagle was hospitalized for nearly two days, as doctors were concerned about the cleanliness of the knife involved in the stabbing.

Lone Eagle said it did feel good to be recognized with the award but at the end of the day, he just wanted to make sure the security guard was safe.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

More:Farmington man accused in Animas Valley Mall parking lot knife attack