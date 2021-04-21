San Juan County remains on 'yellow' tier in state's latest COVID-19 map update

FARMINGTON — San Juan County remains on the Yellow level for the next two weeks after the statewide COVID-19 map was updated April 21.

The New Mexico Department of Health announced there are 14 counties at Turquoise level, three at Green, 15 at Yellow and one county at the Red level, according to a press release.

The average test positivity rate between April 6 and April 19 was 4.93% with an average daily case count of 17.70 cases per 100,000.

San Juan County reverted back to Yellow on April 7 after previously operating on the Turquoise level.

The county averaged a test positivity rate of 3.16% and 9.30 positive cases per 100,000 people in the previous two-week period from March 23 to April 5.

For San Juan County to move up to Green, it needs an average daily case count of no greater than 8 cases per 100,000 and maintain the average test positivity rate of less than or equal to 5 percent.

The county can move up to Turquoise Level, with the least number of restrictions, by maintaining Green level status for four weeks.

Five counties moved up to a less-restrictive level during the April 21 update and nine counties regressed to a more-restrictive level.

Nearby McKinley County improved to the Turquoise level during the most recent update.

The color-coded tier system starts at Red, that being the most restrictive, then Yellow then Green and with Turquoise level having the least number of restrictions.

