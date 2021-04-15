Free class will be offered on launching online boutique

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A free, seven-week series designed to teach entrepreneurs with a creative streak the finer points of opening an online boutique will be offered in May and June by the Farmington Women's Business Center.

"Starting an Online Boutique: Everything You Need to Know" will be offered at 5:30 p.m. each week beginning May 4 and continuing through June 15.

The class is targeted at those interested in selling clothing, jewelry, makeup, handmade textiles and more online, and participants will learn the ins and outs of launching an ecommerce enterprise.

Each session will last approximately two hours.

To register for the class, call Holly Patterson at 505-566-3715 or register online at wesst.org.

Participants must have an Internet connection and a computer or tablet-type device. Video conferencing instructions will be sent to participants after they register.