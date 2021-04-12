April 13 blood drive planned at San Juan Regional Medical Center

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Local residents are being encouraged to make an appointment to donate during a blood drive that will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 13 in the main parking lot at the San Juan Regional Medical Center, 801 W. Maple St. in Farmington.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting bloodhero.com and entering sponsor code SJRMC or by calling 505-686-9777. Event organizers say appointments are highly recommended, and donors who have made appointments will be taken before walk-in donors to help with social distancing.

A press release states donors will be screened before their appointment and will be required to wear a mask.

Donors must be at least 16 years of age, must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, must have an ID and should not be under the influence of alcohol or recreational drugs at the time of their donation.

They also are encouraged to drink plenty of water 24 to 48 hours before donating and 8 to 16 ounces an hour before their appointment. Donors also are encouraged to eat a healthy, low-fat meal about two hours before making their donation.

Organizers estimate it takes an hour to complete the process of donating, although the donation itself takes only about 10 minutes.

