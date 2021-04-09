Hospital calls for unity in COVID-19 fight as state announces new vaccination clinics

FARMINGTON – As personnel at San Juan Regional Medical Center put out a call to the community to unite to defeat COVID-19 and get the region back to Turquoise Level restrictions, three vaccination clinics in San Juan County next week were announced by state health officials.

"Pre-registration and appointments will be optional but encouraged to guarantee a dose," Certified Nurse Practitioner Rita Abboud, MPH, FNP-C, of the San Juan County Public Health Office in Farmington said in an email.

A list of new clinics will be released weekly going forward, she said,

The hospital staff urged people to sign up for the vaccine on the state registry and keep practicing masking and social distancing policies.

Doctor says any vaccine is good for fight against COVID-19

“We encourage ALL eligible persons to seek out ANY approved vaccine as soon as possible,” said the hospital's Emergency Physician and Medical Director of Emergency Preparedness Dr. Brad Greenberg. “To sustain positive momentum, we need to get as many people vaccinated as possible — as soon as possible.”

In the release, the hospital’s administrators said moving back to Turquoise Level is a choice, and that move must be achieved by vigilance. Another big part of hitting that goal, they said, is getting those who have not signed up for the vaccine to do so.

“It is now available for anyone age 16 and up in New Mexico,” the release stated. “San Juan Regional Medical Center encourages all New Mexicans to register for the vaccine at www.vaccinenm.org. In fact, registrants who are 60 and older can now schedule their own appointment without an event code by logging into their profile.”

The hospital offers information on how to help stop the spread of COVID-19 at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/communication/guidance.html.

“We all want to get back to normal as soon as possible. We want to visit our friends and family, attend concerts and sporting events. But it’s going to take all of us doing our part to make that happen,” said hospital President and CEO Jeff Bourgeois. “We’ve done it before and we can do it again. Stay the course, follow the precautions and together we will get back to turquoise.”

New county vaccination clinics announced

The New Mexico Department of Health on Friday announced the following San Juan County drop-in vaccination clinics. Health officials recommend that people pre-register at www.vaccinenm.org to reserve a vaccine dose.

On-site registration and walk-up appointments will be based on remaining available doses, the department said April 9 in a press release.

The clinics are:

• April 13 at McGee Park 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the Johnson & Johnson (one shot) dose – a limited number of doses are available.

• April 14 at San Juan College Health and Human Performance Center, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the Pfizer vaccine (two shots).

• April 15 at San Juan College Health and Human Performance Center 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the Pfizer vaccine (two shots).

Those who require help with vaccine registration may call 505-469-8036 weekdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information call 505-327-4461.

