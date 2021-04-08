Farmington and San Juan County's free dumpster days make spring cleaning a breeze

FARMINGTON – If cleaning up the yard, garage or other areas that gather clutter has been a pandemic quarantine pastime lately the county and the City of Farmington have you covered with free dumpster space for certain kinds of household waste.

The county on Saturday, April 10, will accept waste at some transfer stations.

The city will have dumpsters at Berg Park Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, for city residents only. Masonry and commercial loads are not welcome at the city collection site, nor are certain yard trimmings.

Both agencies have websites noted below for those with specific questions about what is accepted at the events.

San Juan County holds collection event Saturday

“We know that there is a lot of spring cleaning going on already and this weekend we are providing an opportunity for folks to get rid of any waste for free,” said county spokesman Devin Neeley in a press release.

“Locations and normal hours of operation vary, so please check out sjcounty.net/solidwaste for that information as well as what is accepted and what the normal rates are,” the release states.

In other words, don’t load up the truck and/or trailer unless you know the kind of waste you plan to dump is being accepted. Go to https://bit.ly/3tf94TW to check load limitations at county transfer stations.

Dumping hours at these county transfer stations start at 8 a.m. and end at either 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. depending on the locations, which are listed below:

Cedar Hill: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Huerfano: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kirtland: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lake Valley: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

La Plata: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lee Acres: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sand Springs: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shiprock: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upper Fruitland: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waterflow: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For information, go to https://bit.ly/3wzikVj

Farmington event Saturday and Sunday

The City of Farmington‘s dumpster event also happens this weekend, and people interested in attending should check out information on the Farmington Clean and Beautiful page: https://bit.ly/2Rl2vRZ

The Farmington Dumpster Weekend happens April 10 and April 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Berg Park at Scott Avenue and San Juan Boulevard.

“City of Farmington residents (no county road addresses) are invited to dispose of large household trash items and yard trimmings for FREE to our spring Dumpster Weekend,” the page states.

Below is the roster of acceptable and unacceptable items:

Farmington’s event will accept:

Yard trimmings & waste

Scrap metal

Cardboard

Non-hazardous trash

Dried paint

Refrigerators/Freezers (limit 2)

Tires (limit 8)

Unacceptable items include:

Russian Olive/Pyracantha trimmings

Cement or bricks

Commercial loads

“Founded in 1978, Farmington Clean and Beautiful has helped make a visual difference in the Farmington community,” a web page on the city’s website states. “We are a community, non-profit action, and education organization dedicated to improving beautification and waste handling practices. We succeed using the generosity of local businesses and the time and effort of our local volunteers.”

This is not an electronics pickup, but people can arrange for free electronics or household hazardous waste pickup at a resident’s door: WMAtYourDoor.com, 800-449-7587.

The organization encourages people to check out local waste disposal resources at https://bit.ly/3d3Gmjz

