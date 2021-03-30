Miller sworn in as part-time municipal judge in Farmington

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A Farmington municipal judgeship vacancy was filled March 29 with a swearing-in ceremony for Robert E. Miller to fill the position of the late Judge Bill Standley.

Standley, 83, died on Feb. 19. His replacement, Miller, was appointed to the part-time position by the Farmington City Council during the March 9 meeting. Municipal Judge Bill Liese performed the ceremony.

Miller is a longtime Farmington resident, having joined the Farmington Police Department in 1988 and retiring two decades later as a lieutenant. He worked in the insurance industry before being appointed a Farmington municipal judge pro tem in 2018.

He will serve as a part-time judge until the November election.

