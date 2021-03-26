Lawsuit claims woman was injured after Farmington fire truck crashed into her vehicle

Lorinda Frank filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Farmington and defendants Mathew Pickren and Jeremy Marquez on March 1 in state district court.

FARMINGTON — A woman is suing the City of Farmington claiming that she suffered severe injuries when a Farmington Fire Department truck struck her vehicle last year.

Lorinda Frank filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Farmington and defendants Mathew Pickren and Jeremy Marquez on March 1 in state district court.

She is seeking an unspecified amount of damages for pain, injuries, medical costs, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life and legal expenses.

"The City is looking into the matter, and we will not comment any further on the pending litigation,” City of Farmington Lawyer Jennifer Breakell said in a statement.

Arlon Stoker, Frank’s attorney, told The Daily Times his client was hoping to settle this matter out of court but the municipality’s response to the injury claims were ridiculous.

He added the municipality wanted Frank to file a workman’s comp claim, which was strange as she doesn’t work for the city government.

The incident occurred on Jan. 30, 2020, when Frank was driving northbound on East Pinon Street and came to a stop at the intersection of East Pinon Street and East Broadway Avenue.

Two Farmington Police Department patrol vehicles had driven through the intersection, then the light turned green and Frank started to drive.

A fire truck allegedly driven by Pickren then struck on the driver’s side of her vehicle. The suit states that the city vehicle failed to slow or stop before entering the intersection against a red light. The lawsuit alleges the front airbags in Frank's vehicle deployed and broke the front windshield. It states that Frank says she lost consciousness for a few minutes.

Some of her injuries included multiple chipped teeth along with pain in her left leg, chest, shoulders and right wrist and elbow, according to the lawsuit. It says she suffered multiple severe injuries, which caused past and current pain and led to costly medical treatments and painful physical therapy to recover.

Pickren was issued a traffic citation by police for failure to slow or stop for a traffic signal as necessary for the safe operation of an emergency vehicle, according to court documents.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

