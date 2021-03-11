San Juan College AstroFriday series continues with "Harry Potter"-inspired program

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The San Juan College Planetarium's monthly AstroFriday series continues March 12 with virtual presentations of the program "The Astronomy of Harry Potter" at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The show focuses on astronomical objects featured in the "Harry Potter" series of books by J.K. Rowling, and movie franchise starring Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. Many of the names of characters in the series have astrological origins, and the program will help viewers learn their location in the sky.

The program will be presented in a Zoom format. Planetarium director David Mayeux will sign into the meeting at 6:15 p.m., then participants will be invited to sign into the Zoom URL to enjoy the show.

To join the Zoom meeting, you must have the Zoom app downloaded and installed on your device or computer. Copy and paste or type the URL https://sanjuancollege-edu.zoom.us/j/93960693351 into your browser for the show you wish to "attend." After logging into the meeting, participants will be placed in a waiting room, then allowed to join the presentation before the starting time.

Participants who are vulgar or disruptive will be removed from the meeting, and no one will be allowed in once the program has begun.

A virtual stargazing session using Stellarium software will follow the second presentation, weather permitting, using the same Zoom session from the "Harry Potter" show.

For more information about the AstroFriday series, call Mayeux at 505-566-3361 or email him at mayeuxd@sanjuancollege.edu.

