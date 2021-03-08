Chamber's entrepreneurship series continues March 16

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Registration is now open for the latest installment of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce's virtual "From Unemployed to Entrepreneur" series on Tuesday, March 16.

"Nuts and Bolts" is the theme of this month's program, which will feature presentations by a variety of local business people at noon on that day.

The lineup includes Ashley Ritter, owner of The Dyed Poppy Boutique; Larry Maestas of the New Mexico SEED Loan program; Carmen Martinez, director of the Small Business Development Center at San Juan College; Trudy Goldsmith of State Farm Insurance; Antoinette Oehme, technician at The Big Idea @SJC; and Melissa Porch, grant program coordinator at the Enterprise Center at San Juan College.

The registration fee of $10 includes lunch, which can be picked up between 11 and 11:30 a.m. March 16 at Juniper Coffee and Eatery, 5150 College Blvd. in Farmington.

A zoom link will be provided upon completion of the registration process, and the session is limited to the first 30 people who register. Call 505-325-0279 or visit gofarmington.com to register.