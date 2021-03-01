Virtual EmpowHer Forum planned at Farmington Women's Business Center

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A free, virtual training session offering practical guidance for women business owners will take place later this week when the Farmington Women's Business Center presents its EmpowHer Forum.

The three-hour session begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 5 and is designed to focus on principles that empower women to participate fully in economic life across all sectors. The event will cover such issues as running a business, driving change in the community, technology, economic development and other subjects.

The event also is presented by the New Mexico Manufacturing Extension Partnership and the Small Business Development Center at San Juan College.

Anyone interested in participating can register online at wesst.org or by calling 505-566-3715. Video conferencing instructions will be sent to participants after they have registered.

