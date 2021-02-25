SUBSCRIBE NOW
LOCAL

First responders led procession for San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy who died while on duty

The Daily Times Staff
BLOOMFIELD — Some of San Juan County's first responders led a procession on Feb. 25 from Farmington to Colorado for the San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy who died while on duty last week.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office announced on Feb. 19 that a deputy died while working on Feb. 18.

It was described by the agency as an "on duty (non-duty related) isolated incident.”

The Sheriff's Office has not publicly released additional information on the incident, or identified the deputy.

The procession started at McGee Park around 11:45 a.m. heading east along U.S. Highway 64 then turning north on U.S. Highway 550 in Bloomfield.

Members of the Bloomfield Fire Department pay their respects outside their station on the afternoon of Feb. 25 along North First Street in Bloomfield as the procession for a San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy who died Feb. 18 while on duty passes by.

It followed U.S. Highway 550 north into Colorado for a funeral at an unannounced location.

The agency also stated the funeral for the deputy would be closed to only family and law enforcement. 

