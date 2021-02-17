San Juan College AstroFriday series continues with 'Space Basics!'

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — San Juan College's monthly AstroFriday series continues in its new virtual format this weekend with a presentation of the program "Space Basics!"

The program will be presented in a Zoom format at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19.

"Space Basics!" employs graphics to address such issues as how spacecraft remain in orbit and why astronauts float in space. After each of the presentations, a short show using Stellarium software will be presented that focuses on the night sky of middle to late February.

Planetarium director David Mayeux will sign into the first Zoom meeting at 6:15 p.m., and participants will be invited to sign into the Zoom URL at https://sanjuancollege-edu.zoom.us/j/99517095065 to join the virtual show. The meeting ID is 995 1709 5065.

After logging into the meeting, participants will be placed in a waiting room, then allowed into the meeting before it begins. Participants will be allowed in under muted status, but may unmute themselves once the meeting begins if they behave in a respectful manner. Anyone behaving in a disruptive or vulgar manner will be removed.

A virtual stargazing session will follow the second presentation at approximately 8:30 p.m. using the same Zoom meeting from the second "Space Basics!" show. The session will utilize the SkyShoot II digital eyepiece that was used during the December AstroFriday session that focused on the winter solstice and the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction. Views of the first-quarter moon and the dimming planet Mars will be offered, weather permitting.

For more information, call Mayeux at 505-566-3361 or email mayeuxd@sanjuancollege.edu.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription.