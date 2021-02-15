Virtual class planned on establishing safe workplace culture

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A free, virtual class aimed at helping teach small business owners how to establish a safe culture in their workplace will be offered this week by the Farmington Women's Business Center.

The class takes place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18 and will be offered in a video conference format. It is designed to address not just some of the issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, but other challenges, as well, including general security.

The Farmington Women's Business Center is operated by WESST, a statewide nonprofit small business development and training organization committed to growing New Mexico's economy by cultivating entrepreneurship, according to its website.

Participants in the class will need a reliable Internet connection and a computer or a highly capable tablet-type device. Those wishing to participate can register by emailing Holly Patterson at hpatterson@wesst.org.

