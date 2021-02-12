Free workshop on managing credit during pandemic planned

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A free online training session designed to help participants manage their credit during the COVID-19 pandemic will be offered by the Farmington Women's Business Center.

"Credit Implications and Protection During COVID," a one-hour class, will be offered at noon on Wednesday, March 17. The session will be led by Melissa Toland Williams, a loan fund administrator for WESST, a statewide small business and training development organization committed to growing New Mexico's economy by cultivating entrepreneurship.

The workshop will cover such topics as the early impact of COVID-19 on credit, emerging trends and realities of credit during COVID-19, understanding how to protect your credit, reviewing and understanding what appears on your credit report, and learning how to dispute errors on your credit report.

Those interested in participating can register online at www.wesst.org or they can call Holly Patterson at 505-566-3715. Participants will receive video conferencing instructions after registering.