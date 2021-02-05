Chamber's virtual series continues with 4 speakers on Feb. 16

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Chamber of Commerce's monthly "From Unemployed to Entrepreneur" series continues later this month with a virtual presentation that focuses on the topic "You have an idea ... now what?"

The Zoom meeting presentation will take place at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The list of speakers includes Carmen Martinez, director of the Small Business Development Center at San Juan College; Scott Bird of Heritage Funding LLC, Dale Davis, owner of Farmington's 505 Cycles; and Antoinette Oehme, technician at The Big Idea @ SJC makers space.

The registration fee is $10 and includes lunch, which can be picked up from chamber headquarters at the Quality Center for Business at San Juan College, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Participation is limited to the first 30 people who register.

A Zoom link will be provided to participants after they register. For more information, call the chamber at 505-0279 or visit gofarmington.com.

