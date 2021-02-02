Free, virtual class on Paycheck Protection Program planned

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A free, virtual class focusing on the specifics of the federal Paycheck Protection Program is being offered next week through the Farmington Women's Business Center.

The one-hour class takes place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 and features Shelly Brown, a lender relations specialist with the New Mexico District Office of the Small Business Administration, the federal agency that has implemented the program established by the federal CARES Act.

The PPP provides small businesses with funds for payroll costs, including benefits, according to a press release. Funds obtained through the program also can be used to pay mortgages, rent and utilities.

Eligibility extends to small businesses, some nonprofit organizations, veterans organizations and tribal businesses, along with individuals who are self-employed or independent contractors, as long as they meet program size standards.

To register for the class, email Holly Patterson at hpatterson@wesst.org or Dawn Facka at dfacka@wesst.org. Video conferencing instructions will be sent after registration is completed.