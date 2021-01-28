Virtual AstroFriday series continues with presentations of 'Navajo Skies'

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The AstroFriday series at the San Juan College Planetarium continues with two virtual presentations this weekend.

The program "Navajo Skies" will be presented online via Zoom at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29. The 35-minute, full-dome program created by Dr. Nancy Maryboy and Dr. David Begay focuses on eight major Navajo constellations and several others.

A live, guided tour of the late-January sky by professor David Mayeux will follow the second presentation at approximately 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Participants will be able to view surface details of the waning full moon as imaged through a digital eyepiece.

Mayeux will sign into the meeting at 6:15 p.m., and participants are then invited to sign into the Zoom URL for the virtual show at https://zoom.us/j/98469865257. The meeting ID number is 984 6986 5257.

To join the meeting, participants will need to download and install the Zoom program or app to their computer, tablet or phone and establish an account. They then need to copy and paste the URL into their browser for the 6:30 or 7:30 presentation. If there is sufficient interest, a third presentation will be offered at 8:30 p.m.

Each presentation is scheduled to last a little less than one hour.

Those who log into the Zoom meeting will be placed in a waiting room, then allowed into the presentation before the starting time. Participants will be muted initially, but will be allowed to unmute themselves if they are respectful of the program and other participants. Those who behave in a disruptive or vulgar fasion will be removed from the presentation.

A lock will be placed on each presentation after it begins, meaning latecomers will not be admitted until the next presentation begins.

Call Mayeux at 505-566-3361 or email mayeuxd@sanjuancollege.edu for more information.

