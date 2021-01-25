Webinar focuses on economic assistance program for arts groups

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A webinar covering the basics of a federal economic assistance program for arts organizations will be presented Jan. 26 by the New Mexico Economic Development Department.

The webinar, which takes place at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 26, will cover the fundamentals of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, which also is known as the Save Our Stages Act. The program is administered through the Small Business Administration.

The initiative was passed as part of the COVID-19 relief package. Theatrical producers, talent reps, venue promoters, live performing arts organizations, movie houses, cultural institutions or those who operate a live venue may be eligible to apply for the grant, according to a press release from the EDD.

Among those scheduled to speak during the webinar are Jim Brunberg, co-chair of the National Independent Venue Association Implementation Task Force; and Russell Wyrick, director of the New Mexico Small Business Development Network.

To register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3492496843397013773.

Anyone who registers for the webinar will receive a link. Call 505-469-6204 or email Johanna.nelson@state.nm.us for more information.