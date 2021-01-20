Gym at San Juan College will serve as COVID-19 vaccine site

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — San Juan College officials have announced that the Health and Human Performance Center on the school's campus in Farmington will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site for the next few months.

The vaccinations will be given at the center's gym from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. every Wednesday and Thursday through the end of March, according to a press release issued by the college.

Reservations are required to receive the vaccine. They can be made by registering at the New Mexico Department of Health website at https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org.

San Juan College officials also announced several changes in the Health and Human Performance Center schedule. The facility's gym and track will close at 1 p.m. each Tuesday and remain closed through Wednesdays and Thursdays. The gym and track will not reopen each week until 6 a.m. on Fridays.

The group exercise classes planned on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center will continue as scheduled, but they will be moved to Room 55208 or Room 55209. Participants are encouraged to ask the Service Desk personnel about class locations.

Also, the facility's parking lot will be closed to members, faculty members, staff members and students from 6 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Thursdays through March, effective immediately.

For more information about the Health and Human Performance Center, call 505-566-3410.