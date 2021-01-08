San Juan College offering free virtual tax preparation services

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — As it does every year, San Juan College will offer free income tax preparation help again this year, but that service will be switched exclusively to a virtual basis, according to college officials.

The San Juan College School of Business, the Center for Workforce Development, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and Tax Counseling for the Elderly are providing their free preparation services for low- to moderate-income people, those with disabilities, people who speak limited English or folks who are 60 years old or older.

A press release from the college states that IRS-certified volunteers will prepare clients' 2020 taxes and file them electronically, as well as preparing returns for prior years and amended returns.

The services will be available beginning Jan. 18 with volunteers available by phone, email, mail, a secure portal or through a video meeting.

Katherine Elliott, an assistant professor of accounting at the college, and volunteers have offered the free service for the past five years through the VITA-supported Four Corners Tax Help program, according to the press release. In that time, they have secured more than $5.1 million in federal and state refunds for their clients.

For more information about that program or to schedule an appointment, email fourcornerstaxhelp@gmail, call 505-566-3314 or visit sanjuancollege.edu/taxhelp/.

Low-income taxpayers and those with limited English-speaking ability are able to access free tax help through the Four Corners Low Income Taxpayer Clinic, which was created in 2019. The clinic is open year round, serving the entire region by phone, secure portal, fax, email and Zoom. But taxpayers must schedule an appointment.

More information about the clinic can be obtained by emailing Elizabeth Jacobo at jacoboe@sanjuancollege.edu, by calling 505-566-3747 or by visiting sanjuancollege.edu/litc/.