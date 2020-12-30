Area first responders retrieve dead body from San Juan River near Bloomfield

FARMINGTON — Area first responders have retrieved a dead body from the San Juan River east of Bloomfield.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and San Juan County Fire Department were dispatched at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Dec. 30 to County Road 4800 on reports of a body in the river, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kristi Hughes.

Deputies arrived at the scene first then waited on firefighters to arrive so the body could be retrieved.

Hughes said the investigators have started to check on missing persons cases as they work to identify the body.

Detectives were still on scene as of 2:51 p.m. Dec. 30 as they continued to investigate the case.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e