Two employees sue county DA's office, claim hostile work environment

Amy Haun and Darla Evans filed their separate civil lawsuits in state district court in November against the 11 Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Div. 1 in Farmington.

Both lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount of money for claims including discrimination and retaliation.

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County District Attorney’s Office is being sued by two employees, who both are claiming a hostile work environment as they say they were discriminated against.

Amy Haun and Darla Evans filed their separate civil lawsuits in state district court in November against the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Div. 1 in Farmington, according to court documents.

Both lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount of money for claims, including discrimination and retaliation.

Dustin O’Brien, Chief Deputy District Attorney, said in a statement the New Mexico Human Rights Bureau issued determinations of no probable cause while examining investigation claims from the two plaintiffs.

“We are confident that the litigation will also be resolved with a finding that there is no liability and no violations of anyone's civil rights,” O’Brien said in a statement. “In the meantime, we will continue to focus on our mission to serve the community while these suits play out in court.”

Both complaints state the employee had a right to sue.

Amy Haun

Haun filed her complaint on Nov. 20 in state district court. It states she has been an employee since 2007 and was the Chief Financial Officer.

She has been diagnosed with disabilities including PTSD and anxiety.

The complaint alleges she has been subjected to a hostile work environment since January 2019 including being yelled at by her coworkers and that derogatory comments were made about her disabilities.

Haun also claims an employee had “shoulder checked” her but no action was taken after a report was filed.

She alleges she suffered severe anxiety and increased episodes of PTSD.

Darla Evans

An employee since 2009, Evans started as a program assistant and was later promoted to IT Administrator. The lawsuit was filed on Nov. 24.

The complaint states she is diagnosed with anxiety, depression and PTSD.

In 2018, she claims she told San Juan County District Attorney Rick Tedrow that “police brutality” cases were not being properly tracked and were being kept in a “secret file.”

Evans allegedly reported violations of procurement codes when the "director of administrative offices'" son was selected for bid to maintain the website for the office and the person was not "formally requested" in the requisition process, according to the complaint.

Others are reading:Workers at Farmington hospital thankful staff received COVID-19 vaccine

The plaintiff was placed on intermittent leave due to disability and serious medical conditions.

It is also alleged the DA’s office agreed to, then changed, her accommodations of leave.

Evans also claims her job duties were taken away and given to a younger employee and that her job was in jeopardy due to her disabilities.

She has not returned to work after being placed on administrative leave in January.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e