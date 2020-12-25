Hundreds served holiday meal during drive-thru community dinner in Aztec

AZTEC — The driver of a gray van had barely pulled to the front of the line during the Aztec Senior Center's drive-thru community meal on Christmas when Cindy Iacovetto, the director of the facility, was at his rolled-down window to greet him.

"Are you hungry?" she asked before inquiring how many meals the man needed to take with him.

That scene repeated itself again and again as approximately 350 meals were served during the two-hour event that took the place of the center's traditional sit-down community meal on Christmas, which had to be refashioned this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was very different," Iacovetto said of the drive-thru experience. "It was just a lot of fun, and it seemed like there were a lot of new faces compared to what we had in the past. We certainly were touched by the people who were alone and who had lost loved ones (to the pandemic). No one should eat alone on Christmas."

Iacovetto said the senior center staff and volunteers who took part in the effort were well prepared for the different nature of this year's Christmas dinner because they had served a Thanksgiving dinner drive-thru style last month, and they have been serving weekday senior center meals that way since the pandemic began in March.

"We just upped our game a little," she said.

The atmosphere on Christmas was buoyed by the presence of Santa Claus, who entertained visitors with a running monologue on how pooped he was from his previous night's work. That drew a series of smiles from drivers waiting for their meal of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans and sweet potatoes to be brought to them. Iacovetto noted with a laugh that more than a few of the female drivers felt compelled to flirt with Santa this year.

She also said the 350 meals the center served on the holiday was about the same number it serves for the sit-down dinner each year, so turnout remained steady despite the change.

A group of volunteers, senior staff members and drivers contributed to the success of the event, which was financed by sponsors and community donors.

"It's great fellowship, and the rewards are high, for sure," Iacovetto said.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.