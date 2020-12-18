Farmington's Christmas tree recycling program returns

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Farmington residents who are interested in recycling their Christmas trees when the holidays are over will have the chance to do so, according to city officials.

A press release states the city's Clean & Beautiful program is presenting the free annual program.

Residents are asked to drop their trees off at the Berg Park parking area at Scott Avenue and San Juan Boulevard or at Fire Station No. 5 at 609 E. 30th St. between Dec. 25 and Jan. 11, 2021.

The trees must have all foreign material removed and cannot be flocked in order to be accepted.

For more information about the program, call 505-599-1426 or visit fmtn.org/FCAB.