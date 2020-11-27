BLM offering online Christmas tree permit sales

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Permits allowing purchasers to harvest pinon and juniper trees for use as Christmas trees are available online through Dec. 23 from the Bureau of Land Management.

The permits cost $5 per tree, and they are only being sold online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They can be purchased at forestproducts.blm.gov.

Purchasers must have access to a printer at the time they complete the transaction so they can print their permit and an accompanying map. The haul tag that is provided with the permit must be attached to any tree removed from BLM-managed lands, according to a press release from the agency.

Call BLM forester Jack River at 505-954-2190, or contact your local BLM office or the BLM New Mexico State Office at 505-954-2222 for more information about the Christmas tree permit program.

Georeferenced maps that are compatible with any georeferenced map mobile application have been developed by the BLM and can be downloaded at blm.gov/maps/georeferenced-PDFs.