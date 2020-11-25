Pedestrian killed after being struck by SUV on U.S. Highway 64 in Kirtland

FARMINGTON — A Kirtland man who was walking after dark in a traffic lane died after he was struck by a vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 64 in Kirtland. Investigators say alcohol use by the victim was a factor in the case.

New Mexico State Police were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Nov. 24 to Mile Marker 42 on U.S. Highway 64 on reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to a state police press release.

Freddie Chatto, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.

Chatto was walking in the westbound lanes of the highway when a 2019 Toyota SUV driving westbound struck him.

He was wearing black clothing and walking in a dark area of the westbound lanes, according to state police.

The SUV was driven by a 48-year-old Farmington resident who was not identified in the press release.

State police said two factors that contributed to the crash were alcohol use by Chatto and him walking in the Highway 64 roadway.

The driver of the SUV was not injured. New Mexico State Police are still investigating the crash.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

