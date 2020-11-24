Farmington reopens portion of downtown Complete Streets project

FARMINGTON — The second phase of downtown Farmington's Complete Streets streetscaping project reached another milestone on Nov. 24 as workers began removing fencing and reopening a large portion of the closed-off area to drivers.

The second phase of the project has been opened along West Main Street from Allen Avenue on the east side to Locke Avenue on the west side. The only segment of the project that remains closed is the one-block Locke Avenue to Auburn Avenue section. The first phase of the project was opened in July.

The final block of the project is scheduled to remain closed until Friday, Dec. 11. City officials said the work that remains on that section includes the setting of light poles, signing and striping, electrical work, the addition of planter soil, the placement of brick pavers and other items.

Additionally, all side streets connecting with West Main Street are open except for Auburn Avenue. The intersection of Main and Locke will be a T intersection until the final section reopens next month.

City spokeswoman Georgette Allen said a reopening ceremony for the second phase of the project is in the works, but those plans have not been finalized.

Over the past two weeks, city workers have planted 10 trees throughout both phases of the project to replace those that were cut down to make way for construction. Allen said more trees will be planted in the middle of December, and the remainder will be planted in the spring.

The Complete Streets project was budgeted at $9.2 million and was paired with a $2.5 million project to upgrade infrastructure under Main Street. The Complete Streets work featured traffic-calming measures, including narrowing Main Street from four lanes to two and the construction of several roundabouts, and the widening of sidewalks to make the district more pedestrian friendly.

Work began early this year on the first phase of the project from Hill Street on the east to Allen Avenue on the west. The Albuquerque-based construction firm AUI Inc. is the general contractor.

Even when the final section of the second phase reopens in December, city workers will continue working on some aspects of the project, including the installation of a public address system and free public WiFi.

More information about Complete Streets can be accessed at fmtn.org.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.