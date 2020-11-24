Piñon Hills Community Church presents holiday meal kits to more than 100 families

FARMINGTON — More than 100 families from throughout San Juan County will experience a brighter Thanksgiving holiday after they received food boxes put together by members of a local church.

Representatives of Piñon Hills Community Church in Farmington presented Boxes of Love Thanksgiving dinner kits to dozens of families from throughout the county on Nov. 23.

Recipients included people from Shiprock, Aztec and Kirtland, according to Rachel Corley, the church's communications and women's ministry director. She said the boxes included frozen turkeys and the makings for mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans and more.

The Thanksgiving meal program mirrored a Boxes of Love food giveaway project the church initiated in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Corley said approximately 25 people associated with the church participated in the Nov. 23 giveaway, with dozens of others donating money to the campaign over the past several months.

The families that had registered for the program on the church's website were notified by phone last week and received their boxes at a drive-up event on Nov. 23 that followed all COVID-19 safety protocols, Corley said. They remained in their vehicles while church representatives wearing masks and gloves brought the boxes to them.

The reaction of those who benefited from the program was heartwarming, Corley said.

"They were so excited," she said, explaining that some families had a breadwinner who had just lost a job while others were dealing with cases of the virus in their household. "Their hearts were full of gratitude and thankfulness for this food."

Corley said the program is the first time the church has conducted a Thanksgiving food giveaway, but she said it was so successful it likely will become a regular occurrence in the future.

"It was definitely needed," she said.

