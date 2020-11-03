Anthony Allison wins re-election to District 4 state House seat

FARMINGTON — After being locked in a neck-and-neck race with his Republican challenger for most of the night, Democratic incumbent Anthony Allison received a late surge of votes and appeared headed toward re-election to his District 4 seat in the state House of Representatives Tuesday night.

By late Tuesday, Allison had earned 54% of the vote to 46% for his GOP opponent, Mark Duncan.

"We're very, very excited, and I just have the greatest supporters," Allison said, noting how close the race was for most of the night before the late returns seemed to put him over the top.

"That was a very welcome surge," he said.

Allison was first elected to the seat in 2018 and said he is looking forward to heading back to the Roundhouse.

"I'm looking forward to completing some of the projects we started," he said.

Allison will return to the Capitol as a veteran lawmaker in January, putting him in a different position from his status as a freshman legislator in 2019. As he pondered his victory tonight, he sounded ready to take on a larger role when the new session begins.

"There's no room for division," he said. "My goal to provide unity and have everybody working together. … I'm excited to get back to Santa Fe and get back to work."

Allison accepted a congratulatory phone call from state House Speaker and fellow Democrat Brian Egolf at approximately 10 p.m. on Election Night.

"He just said he was happy for me and happy to see back at the Capitol in the meetings because sometimes I come up with the weirdest ideas," Allison said, chuckling.

Duncan was making his first run for the Legislature, but he was a well-known figure to voters, having served as the San Juan County treasurer and mayor of Kirtland.

District 4 covers the entire northwest corner of San Juan County, while a dogleg section of it extends east to Farmington.

