Farmington heating company offering free furnace again this fall

FARMINGTON — For the second year in a row, a local heating and air conditioning firm is offering a free furnace to a family in need.

Michelle Robbins, owner of Farmington's Robbins Heating & Air Conditioning Inc., said her company is accepting nominations or applications for the prize through Nov. 11 via its website at robbinshvaconline.com/wecare. The winner will be announced on Nov. 18.

The company introduced the giveaway program last year, and Robbins said more than 40 people responded. Most of them were individuals nominating a needy family, she said, but she added that even the respondents who were applying on their own behalf were gracious about it.

"They said they wouldn't be doing it if it weren't absolutely necessary," she said.

Robbins said the entire experience of offering the free furnace and awarding it to a local woman last year was heartwarming, making it an easy decision to conduct the giveaway again this year.

"I think once we start something good like this, you can't stop," she said. "It's important to keep going."

The project is even more important this year, Robbins said, because of the way the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the economy. She expects more people than ever to have a need for the furnace, and she is anticipating that perhaps 60 people will respond this year.

Company officials selected three finalists from last year's group of applicants and nominees, then conducted home visits with them to make sure they were qualified to receive the equipment.

The nominations or applications must be for single-family homes, and rental properties, businesses or multifamily dwellings are not accepted. Robbins said those restrictions wound up disqualifying two of the three finalists last year.

She expects the selection process to be different this year, especially if the number of nominations increases as much as she anticipates. She said up to five finalists may be chosen this year before home visits are conducted, and if multiple people wind up being qualified, the winner may be chosen in a drawing.

"It was very difficult last year picking one nomination over the others," Robbins said.

The winner will receive more than a free Coleman furnace. The giveaway also includes free installation and a 10-year parts-and-labor warranty. The company also will provide a one-year VCC Club membership that includes two routine maintenance visits during the first year.

Additionally, two other companies — Majestic Electric and M&R Plumbing — are partnering with Robbins Heating & Air Conditioning in this year's giveaway, although Robbins said the nature of their involvement hasn't been determined. Those firms may be donating anything from certified labor to gift baskets to gift cards this year.

Robbins said she welcomes the participation of those firms because last year's inaugural giveaway demonstrated to her how many families in the community are deserving of help. She hopes to be able to provide all the finalists with some sort of prize.

The winning applicant or nominee likely won't have to wait long to start enjoying the benefits of the new furnace. Robbins said her workers were able to install the new furnace in the home of last year's winner within a few days of the announcement of the selection, and she hopes the same thing happens this year with the Four Corners already having experienced a winter storm.

"That was a good day," Robbins said, recalling how appreciative last year's recipient was and how the company's workers were able to help the woman with a handful of other projects around the house. "That was a fun day for us."

Those submitting a nomination or application online will have a form to fill out. The forms also may be printed and filled out by hand, then submitted to the Robbins office at 1001 Farmington Ave. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 505-564-2746 for more information.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.