Meetings roundup: County marks completion of Harvest Gold water system upgrades

FARMINGTON — San Juan County will celebrate a milestone as the county commission votes on transferring ownership of the water infrastructure in the Harvest Gold subdivision east of Bloomfield to the Apple Orchard Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association.

The action would mark the end of years of efforts to ensure safe, reliable drinking water in the small community.

While the county had hoped to host a ribbon cutting for the project that same day, the high numbers of COVID-19 cases led to that being cancelled.

The county served as the fiscal agent for the improvements to the Harvest Gold water system. Now that the improvements have been completed, it can be given to the community-run water users association.

The San Juan County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Oct. 20 and the meeting can be viewed on YouTube.

Farmington considers Brownfields application

The Farmington City Council will consider submitting an application for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields Program. This grant program provides funds to help with site assessment, remediation, health monitoring and future planning and design of contaminated property. The property in question is within Farmington metropolitan redevelopment area, which includes downtown and the Animas District including the hospital and Boyd Park. If awarded the funding, Farmington’s obligation would be $40,000 annually for five years, according to the agenda.

The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Oct. 20 via Zoom. People wishing to attend can call 505-599-1101 or email ajones@fmtn.org for a passcode.

Hearing focuses on utility disconnections

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission will have a public hearing regarding an order issued earlier this year prohibiting utilities from disconnecting service for non-payment during the COVID-19 pandemic. This hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 21. Those wishing to comment should register by 5 p.m. Oct. 20 by emailing isaac.sullivan-leshin@state.nm.us or calling 505-670-4830. The livestream will be posted on nmprc.state.nm.us several minutes before the hearing starts.

Legislative committee will learn about carbon capture proposal

Enchant Energy officials as well as Farmington Electric Utility System Director Hank Adair and Robert Balch, the director of the Petroleum Recovery Research Center at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, will present about the proposed San Juan Generating Station carbon capture project and related injection well during the Legislature’s interim Economic and Rural Development Committee meeting on Oct. 19. The presentation is scheduled for 1:15 p.m., however the committee meeting starts at 9 a.m. Other agenda topics include hemp production, community solar, renewable energy development and the clean energy economy roadmap.

The Transportation Infrastructure Revenue Subcommittee meets at 9 a.m. Oct. 20. Agenda topics include driverless trucks on Interstate-10 and discussion of the gasoline tax.

The Legislative Health and Human Services Committee meets at 9 a.m. Oct. 21. Agenda topics include the impact of COVID-19 on hospital finances.

The Radioactive and Hazardous Materials Subcommittee meets at 10 a.m. Oct. 21. Agenda topics include the Carlsbad brine well remediation.

Legislative meetings can be viewed at nmlegis.gov.

CCSD school board will meet Oct. 20

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education meets at 1 p.m. Oct. 20. Agenda topics include a donation of running masks for the Shiprock High School cross country team. The meeting will be streamed live on Facebook at facebook.com/CCSDSchoolBoard.

